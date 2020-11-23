Modified PBT Offers More Clarity for Automotive Radar Sensors

A modified PBT especially developed for radar sensor applications in automobiles—now in even higher demand for self-driving cars, is newly available from BASF Corp. Thanks to its good resistance to media such as spray water, oils or road salt, the new Ultradur RX series reportedly offers exceptional protection for sensor housings. In addition, the new material protects the sensitive electronics in the housings against interfering electromagnetic waves from other vehicles.

Explains Dr. Erik Gubbels, R&D Ultradur expert from BASF’s Performance Materials division, “The different variants of the new Ultradur RX series are products for the absorption and reduction of interference radiation in the range from 76 to 81 GHz. These therefore offer a high level of protection for the sensitive electronics in the sensor housings.” He notes that this dielectric, optimized material solution meets the high standards for sensor components and is suitable for use as a rear housing cover or behind the circuit board of a radar sensor.

With increasing electromagnetic interference factors in road traffic, it is crucial that the signals are not only reflected but also absorbed and thus reduced. This is where Ultradur RX comes into play. By suppressing interfering radar radiation, a better assignment of the signals to be received is possible, which at the same time means an improvement in safety. As a functionalized plastic, Ultradur RX is positioned as an excellent alternative to metal housings and thus contributes to saving weight and thus increasing vehicle efficiency. Since the absorption properties depend on geometric boundary conditions, the Ultradur RX portfolio includes various grades that can meet individual application requirements.