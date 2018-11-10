Related Topics:
New Dry-21 paintable PTFE powder mold release is a low-residue, spray-on release with FDA compliance for incidental food contact. This general-purpose release is supplied by IMS Company for $5.94 per 16-oz can.
Mold Release: Paintable, FDA-Compliant Powder
