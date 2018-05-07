Neutrex Offers Free Expert-Led Processing Seminars

Related Topics: Materials

NPE2018

Purging

Neutrex Inc., manufacturer of Purgex purging compounds, is showcasing the latest developments in its broad range of purging compounds for injection molding, extrusion, blow molding and film and sheet applications. Moreover, the company invites attendees to its free educational and training seminars by plastics processing experts John Bozzelli and Allan Griff, covering injection molding and extrusion, respectively.

Bozzelli provides expertise in resin characterization and analysis and his specialty is practical, hands-on injection molding training in plastics, rubber, LIM/LSR, metals, wax, ceramics, medical validations, and infrared thermography. His presentations How to Minimize Black Specks, How to Set Barrel Temperatures, and How Plastics Melt will each be held at 10 a.m, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of the show, respectively.

Consulting technical engineer Allan Griff will present The Ten (11) Key Principles of Extrusion on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday of the show at 2 p.m. Plastics Chemistry for Non-Chemists will be presented on Tuesday at 2 p.m and Thursday at 10 a.m.