New Granulator Product Line From Conair

Conair, Booth S14045, W1845, launches a new portfolio of granulators with standard features that reportedly include improved sound insulation, hardened and water-cooled cutting chambers on most models, as well as bigger screens for increased throughput compared to the company’s previous offerings. Seven different models are on display at the show, in configurations for injection molding, blow molding and both pipe/profile and film/sheet extrusion. The new product line includes 14 different models with rotor diameters of 6, 8, 12, 17 and 23 inches (140, 200, 300, 420 and 570 mm), and maximum throughputs from 80 lb/hr (36 kg/hr) to 3800 lb/hr (1724 kg/hr). Tangential-feed cutting chambers are standard on smaller grinders, while large units come in a super-tangential configuration to facilitate feeding of large and bulky scrap. Three-blade open rotors are also standard, and other rotor designs are available.

Some unique features include hardening cutting chambers made with abrasion-resistant steel, hardened to 550 HV with reduce wear and increase the cutting chamber’s life span, water cooling on machines with 12-inch (300-mm) diameter rotors and larger and screen areas equal to 50% of the rotor diameter, or 180 degrees, which gets more granulate through the cutting chamber more quickly for higher throughput without added horsepower. Larger granulators and specialty units will be added to the line in the future, the company stated.