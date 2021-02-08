Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Hot Runners | 1 MINUTE READ

New Hot Runner Controller Features Updated User Interface

Hasco’s new Primezone H1281/ hot runner control unit reportedly offers an intuitive interface reminiscent of a smart phone.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Hasco has introduced a new hot runner control unit—Primezone H1281—emphasizing high control accuracy, an intuitive interface and comprehensive diagnostic functions. The 10-in. touch screen display provides a multilingual overview of all the control’s functions, and, like a smart phone, Hasco says most important settings can be activated quickly without the need for any operating instructions.

Four models are currently available with six to 96 control zones. There are three desktop versions, with six to 48 zones, and a floor-standing mobile version for 64 to 96 zones. The new housing design with the angled display offers ergonomic user comfort.Hasco Primezone H1281/ hot runner control

Hasco’s Primezone H1281/ hot runner control features an updated user interface with intuitive operation.

The hot runner controller’s standard functions include a range of monitoring tools to protect the controller, the hot runner system and the mold. Among these is the integrated mold diagnosis, which checks the wiring of the hot runner components before start-up and immediately recognizes potential assembly errors, preventing mold damage and expensive repairs.

Cooling units are externally mounted for better heat dissipation, increasing system reliability and extending the service life of the electronics. The control circuit’s fuses are accessible from the outside, easing maintenance.

RELATED CONTENT

Plastics Technology Top Shops 2021

Resources

Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight