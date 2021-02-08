New Hot Runner Controller Features Updated User Interface

Hasco has introduced a new hot runner control unit—Primezone H1281—emphasizing high control accuracy, an intuitive interface and comprehensive diagnostic functions. The 10-in. touch screen display provides a multilingual overview of all the control’s functions, and, like a smart phone, Hasco says most important settings can be activated quickly without the need for any operating instructions.

Four models are currently available with six to 96 control zones. There are three desktop versions, with six to 48 zones, and a floor-standing mobile version for 64 to 96 zones. The new housing design with the angled display offers ergonomic user comfort.

Hasco’s Primezone H1281/ hot runner control features an updated user interface with intuitive operation.

The hot runner controller’s standard functions include a range of monitoring tools to protect the controller, the hot runner system and the mold. Among these is the integrated mold diagnosis, which checks the wiring of the hot runner components before start-up and immediately recognizes potential assembly errors, preventing mold damage and expensive repairs.

Cooling units are externally mounted for better heat dissipation, increasing system reliability and extending the service life of the electronics. The control circuit’s fuses are accessible from the outside, easing maintenance.