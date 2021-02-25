New Liquid and Solid Versions of AA Scavengers for PET Water Bottles

Two versions of next-generation acetaldehyde (AA) scavengers for PET water bottles, known to improve color and address AA-related taste and odor issues have been launched by Holland Colours, Richmond, Ind. The company has expanded its TasteGuard range of PET additives with TasteGuard Liquid and the highly-loaded solid TasteGuard Ultramax, said to be the first of its kind. As is the case with the first generation TasteGuard, both products can be combined with colors and additional functional additives as a 1-pack solution. Products in this portfolio boast low dosing, enhanced recyclability and major reductions in scrap rate and energy consumption.

With the launch of TasteGuard Liquid and TasteGuard Ultramax, Holland Colours is offering bottled water brands new options depending on their market, sustainability goals, brand positioning, cost base and their suppliers’ production technology.

TasteGuard Liquid, positioned as a cost-effective liquid scavenger, is the liquid equivalent of Holland Colours’ original, biobased, solid format TasteGuard. Being liquid-based, it is said to provide a true drop-in solution and a direct replacement for alternative liquid AA scavengers.This means that PET bottle manufacturers and drink brands can switch to the new liquid TasteGuard without having to make any production line or other changes at all. And just like the first generation solid TasteGuard, the new liquid version has less impact on colors or tints. It also provides comparable or greater effectiveness at the same dosing level as other liquid-based AA scavengers, making it a more economical option than other commercially available alternatives.

TasteGuard Ultramax is positioned as an additive the reduced costs and increases recyclability. Based on a solid biobased carrier like the first generation, TasteGuard Ultramax provides an easy drop-in solution for existing TasteGuard users who want to up their sustainability, lower their costs and meet upcoming EU PET bottle recycling regulations. Said to push the performance envelope, TasteGuard Ultramax offers a different set of advantages for bottlers and brand owners. For instance, whereas most solid and liquid AA scavengers are loaded at 40% (the first generation TasteGuard already outperforms on this measure, being loaded at up to 50%), the new TasteGuard Ultramax is loaded at up to 75%. As such, it is said to offer such “breakthrough benefits” as:

▪ Lower coloring costs (less packaging, less warehouse space, less production time, less handling, long shelf-life)

▪ Easier recycling with less carrier material

▪ Improved compatibility with the newest generation of HPP4 and HPP5 injection molding machines

▪ No sedimentation

▪ Fully customizable in color and tint

▪ Process neutral

▪ Low scrap rate and energy consumption

▪ Same food contact status as the first generation solid TasteGuard

