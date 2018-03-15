New Melt Filter for Recycling

Related Topics: NPE2018

Ettlinger presents its newest melt filter, the ERF350, which the company claims can raise throughput to a new level. This advancement in the filtration of contaminated polymer feedstock is an additional development on the ERF250. The new ERF350 is the first model in a new, performance enhanced generation. Depending on the type and level of contamination in the melt and the selected screen size, it achieves a maximum throughput of 8300 lb/hr. This represents an increase of around 28% compared to the ERF250 using the same filtration surface at the same small footprint with high energy efficiency, the company maintains

Ettlinger ERF filters are suitable for filtering all standard polyolefins and polystyrenes as well as numerous engineering plastics such as styrene copolymers, TPE and TPU. Foreign particles such as paper, aluminum, wood, elastomers or high-melting polymer composites can be reliably removed from base materials containing up to 18% contaminants.

Ettlinger also brings its newest member of the ECO family to NPE2018. The ECO continuous melt filter series is designed for processing PET and materials such as super high melt PP. Whereas the ERF series is optimized for separating foreign particles from heavily contaminated polymers, the melt filters in the ECO series are reportedly ideal for filtering very easy-flowing materials such as PET or nylon containing up to 1.5% contaminants, as well as for polyolefins and PS for extrusion of film, sheet and other semi-finished products. The ECO series is offered in two different sizes: the ECO 200 and the ECO 250, for screens from 80 µm to 1000 µm and a maximum throughput of 3900 lb/hr or 6600 lb/hr, respectively

All filters are self-cleaning with a rotating, perforated drum, through which there is a continuous flow of melt from the outside to the inside. A scraper removes the contaminants that are held back on the surface and feeds them to the discharge system. This enables the filter to be used fully automatically and without any disruptions over a period of weeks and months without having to replace the screen. The advantages are ultra-low melt losses and good mixing and homogenizing of the melts.