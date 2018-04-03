Related Topics:
Related Suppliers
Torsten Kruse, whose firm, Kruse Analysis, is known for injection molding simulation services, has started a new venture to train part and mold designers and senior process engineers. Kruse Training provides an interactive, online training platform called “The Circle of Knowledge”—the “circle” referring to the productive flow of information between part and mold designers and process engineers.
This subscription-based program offers various levels of certification for successful completion. The “virtual learning assistant system” combines animation, timelines, videos, interactive quizzes, and multimedia presentations. The program is divided into four levels of training from introductory to advanced, covering molding fundamentals, polymer materials, part and mold design, processing, special processes, the molding machine, and “art-to-part.”
NPE2018 Exhibitors
Kruse Analysis, Inc. / Kruse Training, Inc.
Booth:
Kruse Training, Inc. / Kruse Analysis, Inc.
Booth: S31045
Editor PickCleaner Combines Dry Ice Pellet Production and Dry Ice Blasting
Cold Jet says that the Combi 120H eliminates the need for cleaning parts with aqueous methods that require part drying and water treatment or containment systems.
New Product
New Online Training for Mold, Part Designers & Process Engineers
New Series of Flexible High-Speed Blow Molders
AMBA Releases 2018 Business Forecast Report
Injection Molding: Negri Bossi Launches New All-Electric Generation at NPE2018
Injection Molding: Engel Brings Economical Line of Chinese-Built Machines to the Americas