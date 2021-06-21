New Options for High-Efficiency Spectrophotometers for Color Management
Datacolor has expanded its Spectro family of close-tolerance benchtop spectrophotometers for high efficiency in color formulations and quality control.
Two new models of close-tolerance benchtop spectrophotometers designed for high efficiency and confidence in color formulation and quality control have been added to the Spectro 1000 and 700 family of spectrophotometers from Datacolor.
Model Spectro 1000X is an aperture upward facing instrument, said to be ideal for liquid, paste, powder and granular samples. The economical Spectro 700V vertical configuration reportedly enables customers to measure a greater variety of samples—unusual sample size or type, as well as operations requiring higher throughput. Both models reportedly enable users to enjoy greater confidence in their color measurements thanks to their ability to capture the temperature of samples measured. This is an essential new quality-control feature for those who work with materials that need to be within certain temperature ranges to assure accurate color measurement.
RELATED CONTENT
-
IMPACT: Which Test to Use? Which Instrument to Buy?
Impact testing is a complex and controversial subject, and one that is in the midst of change. These factors add challenge to selection of the most appropriate impact instrument for a processor's lab.
-
Melt Flow Rate Testing–Part 8
Here are the steps to take in cases where the MFR is not provided by the polymer supplier.
-
Stress: Diagnose It Before It Ruins Your Parts
Residual stress is an inherent result of plastics manufacturing processes and occurs when molten polymer is cooled and shaped.