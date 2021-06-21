Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Testing | 1 MINUTE READ

New Options for High-Efficiency Spectrophotometers for Color Management

Datacolor has expanded its Spectro family of close-tolerance benchtop spectrophotometers for high efficiency in color formulations and quality control.

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Two new models of close-tolerance benchtop spectrophotometers designed for high efficiency and confidence in color formulation and quality control have been added to the Spectro 1000 and 700 family of spectrophotometers from Datacolor.

Datacolor expands Spectro 1000 series

Model Spectro 1000X is an aperture upward facing instrument, said to be ideal for liquid, paste, powder and granular samples. The economical Spectro 700V vertical configuration reportedly enables customers to measure a greater variety of samples—unusual sample size or type, as well as operations requiring higher throughput. Both models reportedly enable users to enjoy greater confidence in their color measurements thanks to their ability to capture the temperature of samples measured. This is an essential new quality-control feature for those who work with materials that need to be within certain temperature ranges to assure accurate color measurement.

Datacolor expands Spectro 700 series

