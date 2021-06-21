New Options for High-Efficiency Spectrophotometers for Color Management

Two new models of close-tolerance benchtop spectrophotometers designed for high efficiency and confidence in color formulation and quality control have been added to the Spectro 1000 and 700 family of spectrophotometers from Datacolor.

Model Spectro 1000X is an aperture upward facing instrument, said to be ideal for liquid, paste, powder and granular samples. The economical Spectro 700V vertical configuration reportedly enables customers to measure a greater variety of samples—unusual sample size or type, as well as operations requiring higher throughput. Both models reportedly enable users to enjoy greater confidence in their color measurements thanks to their ability to capture the temperature of samples measured. This is an essential new quality-control feature for those who work with materials that need to be within certain temperature ranges to assure accurate color measurement.