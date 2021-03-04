New Packaged Chiller Line

Conair’s new ECO air-cooled packaged chillers are reportedly rugged enough to function efficiently under almost any ambient conditions, while also providing a wide process-temperature setpoint range. Designed for outside installation, the chillers can can run in ambient temperatures from -20 to 125 F, allowing operations in all but the most extreme environments, while also featuring an operating setpoint range from 20 to 80 F with ± 2 F accuracy.

Six models, all with direct-drive hermetically sealed scroll compressors, are available. Cooling capacity ranges from 40 to 120 tons, with independent process fluid circuits provided in larger units from 80 through 120 tons. Applying a modular design, multiple ECO chiller units can be connected to a single control interface for centralized management of up to 12 temperature-control circuits. Modularity allows processors to build a system based on existing loading requirements and then expand to meet future needs.

Energy-saving features include instantaneous, continuous calculations to determine required output under partial loads and automatic refrigeration-pressure control. Variable-speed fan motors and dynamically controlled valves boost efficiency at low noise levels and deliver temperature stability under varying load and condenser inlet temperatures.

The chillers come equipped as standard with the same PLC control and a 7-inch color touch screen HMI used on other Conair chillers, simplifying operator training and maintenance. The control displays all significant pressures and temperatures, as well as compressor, pump, and fan running hours, as well as performance trend charts for key operating parameters such as process fluid temperatures. Modbus RTU or TCP/IP communications are standard with other communication protocols available optionally. The ECO’s control is fully compatible with Conair’s SmartServices platform for cloud-based Industry 4.0 monitoring, management and analysis.

The chillers’ evaporators use a high-efficiency brazed plate heat-exchanger, and pump packages for high and low pressure can also be provided. Conair says the micro-channel aluminum condensers are energy efficient and compact, using less refrigerant, while being able to withstand high-pressure spray for easier cleaning. Compressor life is extended by the start-to-start anti-recycle control logic that limits cycling under low-load operating conditions. The 24-volt DC power supply ensures dependable control circuit power and isolates the control circuit from static interference.

