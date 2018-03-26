New ‘Workhorse’ Toggle Presses from Milacron

Quantum servo-hydraulic toggle line offers clamping forces from 125 to 610 tons. 

New Product Post: 3/26/2018

Milacron is introducing its Quantum servo-hydraulic toggle line from 125 to 610 tons. Making its North American debut, this new “workhorse” series comes with the Endura Touch control. A 260-tonner is molding a double-walled cup in two shots, using an indexing mold from JP Grosfilley of France and a Mold-Masters E-Multi EM3 auxiliary injection unit. Come get a cup to take home.

