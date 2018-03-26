New ‘Workhorse’ Toggle Presses from Milacron

Related Topics:
Related Suppliers
Milacron is introducing its Quantum servo-hydraulic toggle line from 125 to 610 tons. Making its North American debut, this new “workhorse” series comes with the Endura Touch control. A 260-tonner is molding a double-walled cup in two shots, using an indexing mold from JP Grosfilley of France and a Mold-Masters E-Multi EM3 auxiliary injection unit. Come get a cup to take home.
NPE2018 Exhibitor
MILACRON
Booth: W2703
Editor PickArburg Molding Cells Show Off LSR, High-Speed Packaging, Automotive Composites, and Industry 4.0
Arburg’s nine exhibits include an Allrounder 1120H (730 U.S. tons), molding eight components of folding step stool from a family mold and assembling via robot.
New Product
Hot-Runner System Features Save Time and Boost Quality
Plastic Mold and Tooling Alloys Featured
Variegated Effects Colorants for Polyolefin Indoor/Outdoor Consumer Goods
Arburg Molding Cells Show Off LSR, High-Speed Packaging, Automotive Composites, and Industry 4.0