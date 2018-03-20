Next-Generation Coating and Layer-Thickness Measurement

Sensory Analytics says its SpecMetrix systems allow measurement precision down to sub-micron levels on products that have not previously been measurable using older in-line gauging technology.

The optical interference (ROI) technology designed into all SpecMetrix In-line systems is reportedly built to withstand the rigors of manufacturing. The system’s broad wavelength range can reportedly accurately monitor wet or dry coating or film layer thickness as low as 0.25 micron across a web, performing more than 150 measurements/sec.

SpecMetrix systems can measure single or double layers simultaneously and individually, helping film processors identify underlying problems with a particular layer in the film stack. SpecMetrix systems measurement capabilities ranged from sub-micron barrier layers to thicker base films. These systems are available in fixed probe, traversing or OEM configurations for ease of integration onto new or existing plant coating lines.