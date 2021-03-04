Next-Generation Supersoft TPEs

A series of extremely soft TPEs has been launched by Germany’s Kraiburg TPE (U.S. office in Duluth, Ga.) to meet the demand from a range of applications--from orthopedic appliances and bicycle equipment to lids for cosmetics, for very soft, tough and durable materials. All three new compounds are said to represent the next-generation of supersoft TPEs and are sold under the Thermolast S brand.

According to the company, the new supersoft TPE compounds have been developed on the basis of customer feedback and as such combine established properties with new practical requirements. These extremely soft TPEs reportedly have a pleasant, soft surface similar to human skin. This touch quality is a result of the low hardness range of 30 to 50 Shore 00 or 45 to 70 VLRH (very low rubber hardness). The materials’ substantially reduced tendency to oil out, for example, are said to enable high-quality gel pad applications and optimizes ejection of the finished parts during processing.

Excellent mechanical properties and outstanding compression set at room temperature satisfy users’ requirements. The materials can be processed by injection molding and 3D printing, playing to their strengths in both processes. In addition, the compounds have all necessary approvals and meet all necessary standards, so that they can be used immediately. For example, they have been tested in accordance with ISO 10993-10 (skin irritation). The product’s good skin compatibility also makes it very suitable for paramedical applications such as orthopedic appliances that do not necessarily require medical approvals.

▪ Raw materials conformity to EU 10/2011 and FDA standards

▪ REACH and RoHS tested

▪ Conformity to DIN EN 71-3 standards for toys

The three supersoft TPE compounds are available in a translucent version as standard, and transparent compounds with hardnesses of up to 25 VLRH can also be supplied. The non-sticky granules can also be individually custom-colored on request.