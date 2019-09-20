Recycling: NGR and Kuhne to Showcase PET Recycling/Sheet Production Line

Next Generation Recycling Machines (NGR) and Kuhne Group will jointly demonstrate line direct rPET to sheet in the large R&D area of the Kuhne Group in nearby St. Augustin during K 2019. The cooperation between the recycling machine specialist and the extrusion provider is entering its next phase. Since first revealed at K 2016, several joint projects have been implemented, and interest in the combination of recycling and direct sheet production has intensified since then, the companies stated.

In-depth tests on pilot plants paired along with from production plants have shown that a wide variety of PET waste can be processed on such plants: from typical industrial waste such as thermoform skeletons or fibers - including PETG - to typical post consumer waste such as PET bottle flakes or other PET waste such as flakes from multilayer films (up to 10% foreign polymers).

After melting in the extruder and filtration, the PET melt enters the Liquid State Polycondensation (LSP) reactor. Here, harmful chemicals are removed below EFSA and FDA limits and, at the same time, the IV value (intrinsic viscosity) is boosted to the desired level. The IV which reflects the PET molecular chain length, is automatically controlled within a very narrow tolerance range by the line, which ensures very uniform, high-strength flat films.

Thermoformers can reportedly produce thermoformed packaging with very uniform and high strengths, excellent optical properties and approved for 100% food contact, the companies stated. Due to the “standout physical properties,” automatic filling and sealing lines can be operated safely and efficiently. From the consumer’s perspective, the rPET cups have a sturdy feel, high gloss and transparency.

NGR and Kuhne encourage all who are interested in visiting the PET recycling/sheet production line to register with your NGR or Kuhne Group contact before or during the K 2019.