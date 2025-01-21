ABB has launched its AppStudio no-code tool for robot interface programming, featuring drag-and-drop functionality to create customized operator interfaces for ABB robots and cobots. ABB says the cloud-based library for application templates can reduce setup times by up to 80%, while lowering the barriers to automation for beginners.

In a release, ABB noted that a growing shortage of skilled labor requires the further simplification of automation and programming, especially among small and medium-size enterprises. Compatible with all ABB robots on the OmniCore controller platform, AppStudio enables users to repurpose a previously used setup or select from a cloud-based library of templates, models, modules and examples, with the ability select options in 20 languages. ABB says customized interfaces can be created to fit any device and application, including the OmniCore FlexPendant, tablets and mobile phones.

Using drag-and-drop functionality and a Cloud-based library of application templates, ABB RobotStudio’s programming tool seeks to simplify robot programming.

AppStudio also supports customers migrating from the IRC5 controller to the OmniCore platform, which can cut the time needed to rebuild interfaces from days to minutes, according to ABB. AppStudio’s drag-and-drop functionality simplifies configuration so users can add icons, dropdown menus, buttons and other functions to tailor the interface to their needs.

For more advanced users who can build custom interface elements using a JavaScript-based component kit, ABB says it provides an even higher degree of customization. Once developed, these elements can be shared with other users for streamlined project collaboration, and they can be deployed to the ABB robot or a digital twin in ABB’s RobotStudio programming tool. Through this connection, the robot can be programmed to carry out specific commands, such as performing an action or opening a gripper.