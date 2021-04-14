Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Engel Performance Boost
| 1 MINUTE READ

Novatec Offers Industry’s Only Self-Generating Nitrogen Dryer

Novatec’s NitroDry is the self-generating nitrogen, non-oxidizing dryer, designed to displace oxygen in the insulated drying hopper with low dewpoint nitrogen to avoid resin breakdown and discoloring.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Many specialty resins are sensitive to the drying process and therefore subject to yellowing, oxidation, degradation and brittleness caused by drying in an oxygenated hopper. Designed to solve these issues, Novatec’s patented NitroDry is the industry’s first self-generating nitrogen, non-oxidizing dryer. It works by displacing oxygen in the insulated drying hopper with low dewpoint nitrogen to avoid resin breakdown and discoloring associated with prolonged exposure to heat and oxygen.

This small dryer is self-contained and available in throughputs from 7 to 50 lbs/hr, making it ideal for on-throat or press-side drying of oxygen-sensitive materials such as nylons, PBT, PLA and TPU’s.

NitroDry is a clean operating, non-desiccant dryer constructed of stainless steel, perfect for clean-room environments. The dryer is backed by Novatec’s lowest total cost of ownership five-year warranty.

Novatec

222 E. Thomas Ave

Baltimore, MD 21225

Anthony Martinelli

410-789-4811

novatec.com

Magnet Clamps for Injection Molding

Resources

Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology