Novatec Offers Industry’s Only Self-Generating Nitrogen Dryer

Many specialty resins are sensitive to the drying process and therefore subject to yellowing, oxidation, degradation and brittleness caused by drying in an oxygenated hopper. Designed to solve these issues, Novatec’s patented NitroDry is the industry’s first self-generating nitrogen, non-oxidizing dryer. It works by displacing oxygen in the insulated drying hopper with low dewpoint nitrogen to avoid resin breakdown and discoloring associated with prolonged exposure to heat and oxygen.

This small dryer is self-contained and available in throughputs from 7 to 50 lbs/hr, making it ideal for on-throat or press-side drying of oxygen-sensitive materials such as nylons, PBT, PLA and TPU’s.

NitroDry is a clean operating, non-desiccant dryer constructed of stainless steel, perfect for clean-room environments. The dryer is backed by Novatec’s lowest total cost of ownership five-year warranty.

Novatec

222 E. Thomas Ave

Baltimore, MD 21225

Anthony Martinelli

410-789-4811

novatec.com