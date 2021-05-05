Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Chemical Foaming Agents for molding and extrusion
Additives

Oxygen Scavenger for up to 100% rPET

Avient’s non-nylon based Amosorb 4020R said to provide rPET packaging with full, consistent oxygen scavenging performance and enhanced aesthetics.

A new non-nylon containing oxygen scavenger from Avient has been specifically formulated to enable the use of up to 100% recycled PET (rPET) content. ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020R is the latest addition to the robust portfolio of ColorMatrix additives that have been formulated to enable improved recycling for plastic packaging.

Avient's ColorMatrix Amosorb oxygen scavenger for up to 100% rPET content

Amosorb 4020R has been shown to deliver full, consistent oxygen scavenging performance with 25%, 50%, and even 100% rPET content. Moreover, it reportedly improves the aesthetics of recycled packaging in terms of haze and color, including a reduction in the yellowing effect that may occur during recycling. Also, this additive is compatible with many different rPET grades to help brand owners achieve their sustainability targets.

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

