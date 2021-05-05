Oxygen Scavenger for up to 100% rPET

A new non-nylon containing oxygen scavenger from Avient has been specifically formulated to enable the use of up to 100% recycled PET (rPET) content. ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020R is the latest addition to the robust portfolio of ColorMatrix additives that have been formulated to enable improved recycling for plastic packaging.

Amosorb 4020R has been shown to deliver full, consistent oxygen scavenging performance with 25%, 50%, and even 100% rPET content. Moreover, it reportedly improves the aesthetics of recycled packaging in terms of haze and color, including a reduction in the yellowing effect that may occur during recycling. Also, this additive is compatible with many different rPET grades to help brand owners achieve their sustainability targets.