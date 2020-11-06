Package Testing System for Healthcare & Food Packaging Markets

A new package integrity testing system reportedly can measure package leaks, burst pressure, and seal strength in all types of packages, with or without a modified atmosphere. The Dansensor Lippke 5000 from Ametek Mocon, Minneapolis, Minn., is designed for testing healthcare and food packaging either on the production floor or in the lab.

The state-of-art design is said to feature the industry’s first test head with the sensor probe located inside the needle. The integrated design reportedly provides improved consistency and sensitivity for more accurate pressure control during the testing process so that leak, burst and creep test results are as accurate as possible. This system also features shorter fill times, an improved pre-fill process (which prevents overshoot), and ultimately shorter test times.

The Dansensor Lippke 5000 offers a new touchscreen with a simplified, user-friendly GUI (graphical user interface) that enables easy and intuitive data capturing, storage, and export. For production QC, operators can easily set up data once and then simply transfer it from one instrument to another, making exact clones of the first units. Once operators have set up one instrument for their package types, they can copy the complete set-up, operator settings, and access levels to other instruments.

Said Steen Andreasen, Ametek Mocon’s product manager in Denmark. “The new Dansensor Lippke 5000’s industry-leading design and features provides a fast, easy-to-use, intuitive package testing system with optimized measuring and accuracy for packaging operations worldwide. No other package testing system offers the accuracy afforded by having test head needles with a sense probe located inside the package. This, along with the product’s various configurations and accessories, will provide users with versatility they need to keep up in today’s ever-changing packaging production and packaging R&D environments.”

Andreasen noted that the new Dansensor Lippke 5000 also supports numerous standard test methods including ASTM F-1140, ASTM F-2054, ASTM F-2095, ASTM F-2096, ISO 11607 and enables compliance to 21 CFR, part 11 for data security.