9/3/2020

Part Handling: Standard Box-Filling Conveyor Systems

Twelve different standard box filling systems are pre-engineered to meet filling needs while offering lower prices and reduced lead times. 

 

Dynamic Conveyor now offers standard over-under, in-line and side-by-side box-filling systems by part count, cycle count or weight. Twelve different standard box filling systems are pre-engineered to meet filling needs while offering lower prices and reduced lead times. Automatic box-filling systems are designed for unattended box filling of parts by weight and/or count. Systems are designed to accommodate boxes from 9 in. to 27 in. and include high quality Mettler Toledo scales.

Box-filling systems allow user-defined fill rates to ensure accuracy up to 0.3 oz, providing the most precise box or container filling.  Systems allow for easy adjustability to accommodate box-size changes. Offering a smooth transfer of boxes from 0–200 lb, the systems are automated and allow for unattended operation of filling with simple control set-up, quick disconnects between conveyors, visual and audible alarms, and an easy to read visual indicator on a large graphical LED display. Utilizing minimal energy resources, the systems operate on 110v and use no compressed air.    

Box-filling conveyor for plastic parts
  

In-line box filling by count are the most economical type of systems. Cycle- count systems are cost effective and easy to implement. Over-under (photo) and side-by-side box-filling systems are used when space constraints are an issue.  