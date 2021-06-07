Patent-Pending Lifter Released

Progressive Components (Wauconda, Ill.), which released its first Unilifter standard undercut release system in 1991, has updated the line with the patent-pending C-Series UniLifter. If a mold’s ejector plates become misaligned, additional stresses can be placed ejection components. To compensate, the C-Series have moved away from the traditional UniLifter T-Gib to a redesigned coupling that operates along a cylindrical C-Gib. Doing so allows for rotational adjustment in the Y-axis, combining with rotational adjustment in the X-axis. Progressive says this results in smooth travel along the cylindrical surfaces, preventing stress and wear between core blades and mold inserts.

The C-Gib’s cylindrical running fit provides smooth full-contact operation, as well as a broader surface against molding pressure versus single-point-contact dowel pins or tooling balls. For added wear resistance, both the C-Coupling and C-Gib are black nitride treated—a lubricious high hardness treatment that can be run in greaseless, cleanroom conditions.

Progressive notes that the new C-Series UniLifter is fully compatible with the original UniLifter design, meaning no change is required for mold designers or mold builders. If a molder is experiencing ejector plates cycling out of alignment, the traditional Couplings and T-Gibs can be changed out to the new C-Couplings and C-Gibs, which are at the exact same height, allowing the mold’s core blades to remain in use.

Progressive also introduced new S-7 Core Blades to the range, allowing mold designers to select the best material—prehardened H-13 or hardened S-7 (54-56 HRC)—for whichever insert tool steel has been selected.

To ease mold assembly, Progressive has developed a click-in-place feature that allows the toolmaker to set the Core Blade to the required operating angle and the C-Coupling to the travel start point of the C-Gib. Noting that ejector systems are often crowded with various components, Progressive says this feature allows easier insertion of the assembly into the corresponding mold plate pocket without subassembly parts sliding out of position.

In addition to these changes, Progressive announced that longer Core Blades have been added. MiniLifter Core Blades are now available up to 18 in., while the UL Series ranges to 20 in. More T-Gibs have been added for additional travel, and round core blades are now ion nitrided for extra wear resistance when used as lifter rods.

Progressive Components C-Series Unilifter features a patent-pending design intended to reduce wear generated by plate misalignment.