Pearlized Masterbatches for BOPP Film Packaging

Tosaf's ZD color and additive concentrates for pearlized BoPP films boast quality, production efficiency and flexibility in meeting OEM requirements.

A new series of pearlized and white-pearlized color and additive masterbatches which reportedly enable manufacturers of BOPP films to flexibly address specific requirements of their customers in the packaging and label industries has been launched by Israel’s Tosaf's (U.S. office in Bessemer, N. C.).  

The Tosaf ZD masterbatches are suitable for the production of pearlized and white-pearlized films in a wide density range from 0.55 to 0.80 g/cm3, with ZD1738HP optimized for up to 0.65 g/cm3 and ZD2446HP for medium to higher densities. Typical applications include packaging for soap, confectionery, ice cream, baked goods, candy, and snacks. In the label sector they are designed for wrap around (WAL), in-mold (IML), cut & stack and pressure sensitive labels (PSL).

Tosaf's new pearlized and white pearlized masterbatches

When added during processing, the ZD masterbatches are said to ensure uniform film properties as opacity, gloss, and thickness, across the entire width, even when producing films with reduced density or high yield. At the same time, they are said to contribute to stable production lines and thus high productivity.

In parallel with standard grades, Tosaf offers the white-pearlized compounds based on different ratios of calcium carbonate and titanium dioxide to match density, opacity, and whiteness to specific customer requirements. Films produced with ZD products can be metallized.

Said product manager Saeed Agha, "The high quality of the films and the high production efficiency that can be achieved with the ZD masterbatches are the result of the expertise we have gained over many years of research and development work. We know the market needs of our customers and the common problems encountered in the production of pearlized and white-pearlized films. On this basis, and using the strictest quality control measures, we offer products with real added value that enable manufacturers to combine meeting tight specifications with high yields."

 

