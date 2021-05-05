Pelletized Concentrates for Additive Manufacturing
Chroma Color can provide small lots to large production orders in a wide range of standard and custom colors.
#color
Pelletized color concentrates in a wide range of standard and custom colors are newly available to filament and material suppliers for additive manufacturing from Chroma Color. The company is responding to an increased demand from manufacturers using additive manufacturing for expanding applications to enhance their capabilities with functional, colorful, and performance characteristics for the variety of resins being used.
Chroma Color supplies concentrates for most 3D printing resins, including PLA, PETG, PET, ABS, HIPS, nylon, and TPU. The company can provide required small lots to large production orders to 3D customers in a wide range of standard and custom colors. For material suppliers looking for unique custom colors, Chroma Color will access its extensive color library and state-of-the-art labs to develop pelletized concentrates to meet exact specifications.
RELATED CONTENT
-
3D Printers Lead Growth of Rapid Prototyping
Bringing rapid prototyping capabilities in-house is becoming a reality for many plastics manufacturers, thanks to more affordable, faster, and easy-to-use 3D printers.
-
Startup Turns Recycled Plastic into 3D Printing Filament
Plenty of companies are taking advantage 3D printing’s disruptive nature in the manufacturing space, but I came across an Amsterdam-based startup that is taking the disruptive concept even further.
-
K 2016 Preview: Materials & Additives
Driving the wide range of new developments in engineered plastics and additives are higher performance, safety, and sustainability.