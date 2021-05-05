Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Additive Manufacturing | 1 MINUTE READ

Pelletized Concentrates for Additive Manufacturing

Chroma Color can provide small lots to large production orders in a wide range of standard and custom colors.
#color

Pelletized color concentrates in a wide range of standard and custom colors are newly available to filament and material suppliers for additive manufacturing from Chroma Color. The company is responding to an increased demand from manufacturers using additive manufacturing for expanding applications to enhance their capabilities with functional, colorful, and performance characteristics for the variety of resins being used.

Chroma Color offers pelletized color concentrates for additive manufacturing

Chroma Color supplies concentrates for most 3D printing resins, including PLA, PETG, PET, ABS, HIPS, nylon, and TPU. The company can provide required small lots to large production orders to 3D customers in a wide range of standard and custom colors. For material suppliers looking for unique custom colors, Chroma Color will access its extensive color library and state-of-the-art labs to develop pelletized concentrates to meet exact specifications.

