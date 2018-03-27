Plastic Mold and Tooling Alloys Featured

Originally titled 'Plastic Mold and Tooling Alloys Featured'

Materion has the MoldMax product line on display at NPE2018 in booth W5966.

Karen Cornelissen
New Product Post: 3/27/2018

Managing Editor, Gardner Business Media

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

Materion features the MoldMax product line of plastic mold and tooling alloys at NPE2018. Materion has the MoldMax product line on display in booth W5966. Materion says that MoldMax plastic tooling alloys provide a unique combination of strength, thermal conductivity and machinability. The benefits of using MoldMax for plastic molding process include shorter cycle times and improved part quality. Materion offers a variety of MoldMax alloys to meet the high production demands of the plastic processing industry.
 

NPE2018 Exhibitor

Materion Performance Alloys

Booth: W5966

View Showroom

Editor Pick

Micro-Mold Demonstration Highlights Collaboration

Mold Craft Inc. demonstrates micro-injection molding NPE2018 with a Wittmann Battenfeld press and a Sodick vertical molding machine.

New Product

Hot-Runner System Features Save Time and Boost Quality

Plastic Mold and Tooling Alloys Featured

Variegated Effects Colorants for Polyolefin Indoor/Outdoor Consumer Goods

Arburg Molding Cells Show Off LSR, High-Speed Packaging, Automotive Composites, and Industry 4.0

Solving the Puzzle of LSR Molding

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.