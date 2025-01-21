Aitrtech
Polyfuze Polymer Fusion Labeling for Extruded Products

Polymer Fusion technology enables permanent labeling of polyolefins.

Polyfuze has introduced Polymer Fusion technology, which supplies labels for extruded products that are applied directly into the material during the production process, enabling logos, messaging or patterns to be continuously integrated into the product itself. According to the company, the offering is a more efficient, durable and sustainable approach to product labeling, minimizing downtime and reducing waste.

Traditional labeling methods are challenged by the low surface energy for polyolefins. While metals can have surface energy up to 2,000 dynes/cm, polypropylene and polyethylene have surface energy of around 30. This creates the challenge for adhesives and prints. Polymer Fusion circumvents this problem by using the same type of material for the label and fuzing it into the product, removing risk of peeling or detachment. Using scanning electron microscopy (SEM), Polyfuze has conducted analysis to show that the Polymer Fusion process creates a more integral bond than processes such as hot stamping, in-mold labeling and pressure-sensitive adhesives.

Thermoformed prodcut with stripe.

Polyfuze stripe embedded in product, the company expects it will last the lifetime of the product. Source: Polyfuze.

“What makes this new product offering different is continuous printing. It’s more than just a label; it’s a continuous band of Polymer Fusion which is a game changer for extrusion lines,” says Jason Brownell, director of engineering at Polyfuze. “This all-new technology from Polyfuze streamlines production and supports sustainability efforts by being fully recyclable. It’s a win for both operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.”  

The ability to customize designs with multicolor options (including logos, safety warnings and decorative patterns) makes Polymer Fusion adaptable to various manufacturing needs.

Roller of polymer fusion labeling being applied.

A roll of Polymer Fusion labeling featuring the BAM brand being applied to material to become rugged floor mats. Source: Allied Plastics

According to Polyfuze’s testing, the labeling is resistant to chemicals, UV exposure and temperature extremes. It requires no pre- or postapplication treatment, reducing production time and costs.

