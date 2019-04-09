Power Controller Governs Temperature With Precision

PSG’s Thypo power controller can be linked via the communication module CI to a large number of PLCs and controllers, with protocols including Profinet IO and Modbus TCP available as standard, and others pending. PSG notes that Thypo can also be used as an output module with the company’s own flexotemp temperature control system.

At the heart of Thypo is the communication module CI, which communicates with the TP power controller modules via the system bus. Depending on the requirements, PSG says up to 1,512 outlets can be controlled individually, allowing precision of heat delivery and timing. The Thypo TP power controller modules are available in three different versions, including one with 24 outlets at 8A/230VAC and 9 outlets at 16A/230VAC, as well as a version with 9 outlets at 16 A/480 VAC, so it can cover a wide range of electrical heaters.

Heating current measurement is carried out virtually reaction-free using a summation current transformer. The mains voltage compensation guarantees constant output even if there are fluctuations of the input voltage. Heating currents are recorded continuously so that failures of thyristors or fuses, as well as line breaks or partial load failures, are quickly signalled and any disruptions can then be found.

The compact modules offer significant space saving in the control cabinet, and since everything integrated in the power controller modules, a side-by-side installation is possible, reducing installation work to a minimum. By default, the power semiconductors switch to the TP in zero crossing, and full-wave or half-wave operation can be preset. This protects power semiconductors, while also reducing mains feedback. Depending on the function, the heating output is operated in phase control mode.