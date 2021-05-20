PPS-Based Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape

A carbon fiber thermoplastic unidirectional pre-impregnated tape (TPUD) based on PPS has been globally launched by Teijin Carbon Europe (U.S. office in Rockwood, Tenn.). The new Tenax TPUD with PPS matrix allows entry in new cost-sensitive markets while offering the typical TPUD advantages like high resistance to chemicals and solvents, low flammability, storage or shipping at room temperature and recyclability.

Due to its flame retardant properties and low smoke emission, it can be used in interior applications of aircraft or rail vehicles, among others. The maximum continuous operating temperature is up to 220 C/428 F. Very low water absorption, excellent creep resistance even at elevated temperatures and high dimensional stability are said to round off the property portfolio of this PPS-based TPUD. As such, it is also suitable for demanding applications in the aerospace, oil & gas, sporting goods or industrial sectors, while remaining cost-effective. These properties make the product perfect for highly automated processing routes such as ATL or AFP in combination with overmolding for complex geometries.

In order to meet the demand of a wide range of application areas, Teijin’s Carbon Fiber Business offers various types of Tenax TPUD. These differ not only in the matrix—which upt to this year have been PEEK and PAEK, but also in the Tenax carbon fibers used with varying tensile strengths and moduli. This makes it possible to find the optimum product even for high technical requirements. The company views the new PPS-based TPUD as very promising. Says one source, “PPS allows a lower process temperature compared to PEEK or PAEK. For the industrial market in particular, increasing the production rate to make processes more cost-efficient is a milestone.”