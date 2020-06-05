Process Cooling: Chiller Line Adds Remote Viewing, Interaction to Control

Delta T Systems says a new VNC client connection capability can keep production managers and personnel remotely connected, a situation more likely during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says the VNC remote access and control capability make it possible for personnel to fully interact with every HMI display element and control parameter in its variable speed chiller product line, from anywhere, anytime.

Whether the connection is from another production area, another plant office, or even from home, VNC offers users the flexibility to access information as if they were sitting directly in front of any chiller’s HMI, according to Delta T.

All Delta T Systems chillers feature a touchscreen HMI with an RJ45 port that connects either via cable or a wireless access point to the VNC software client. For remote workers located outside of the facility’s LAN (Local Area Network), a VPN can be used to access chiller HMIs.

Once connected, VNC clients can remotely interact or control any chiller within a production area network. Additionally, multiple user sessions can be initiated at the same time using separate browser tabs to control multiple chiller units.

Delta T notes that VNC clients are available for most operating systems, including IOS and Android, and can be downloaded, often for free from a variety of suppliers.

