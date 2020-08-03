Process Cooling: Portable Chiller Line Upgraded

Thermal Care (Niles, Ill.) has updated its Accuchiller NQ Series portable and packaged chillers with a new control system and cabinet, making an advanced PLC control system with ModBus RTU and a 7-inch color touch screen standard. Thermal Care notes the control system offers diagnostic capabilities with a wide range of communication options including Modbus, BACnet, and LonWorks.

Screen layouts have been improved and simplified, making finding data easier. In addition, pressure sensors are now included as part of the control system package. The NQ Series control panel cabinetry has also been redesigned to include an ergonomic sloped top for easy viewing and access.

Thermal Care says that if the optional variable speed compressor package is included, processors can achieve a fast ROI based on energy savings. The units will be ready for shipment starting Sept. 15, 2020. Thermal Care’s NQ Series portable and packaged chillers are available from 4 to 40 tons in both air- and water-cooled models, with remote condenser models for indoor and outdoor applications.

