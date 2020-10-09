Process Heating/Cooling: Compact Digital Water Distributor Mounts Close to the Mold

Returning to its roots in water flow regulation and distribution, Wittmann Battenfeld introduced a new digital water distributor at a virtual event promoting new technologies it would have debuted at the coronavirus-cancelled Fakuma. The WFC 120 supports a maximum operating temperature of up to 120C with guaranteed measurement accuracy of ±1C, thanks to temperature sensors located in each circuit. Built with a modular design, the unit comes with a minimum of four circuits, but can be expanded, two at a time, up to 12 circuits.

A compact design, including an integrated bulkhead plate assembly device, enables the WFC 120 to be installed on the machine and close to the mold. In addition to eliminating costly and labor inducing tubing, it also reduces possible pressure loss caused by long tubes.

All important power connections are accessible from the front, which features a digital 3.5-in. TFT display that shows flow quantities and temperatures for each circuit. If a circuit moves out of tolerance, it can be readjusted with a handwheel. Each circuit is equipped with a vortex flow rate measurement system covering a measuring range from 1 to 20 l/min with an accuracy of ± 0.2 l/min.

In a virtual press event, Michael Wittmann, managing director of the company, noted that the WFC 120 can toggle between flow monitoring and temperature monitoring, with the PT100 sensor placed inside the water inlet enabling Delta T monitoring. In a video, Wittmann simulated a clog by having a Wittmann employee kink a water line hose with his hands. As the blocked circuit went to zero flow, the water flow was automatically redirected to other circuits.There is an optional digital interface, with an alarm contact device and a remote control panel featuring a 5.7-in. TFT display. This can be applied if the WFC is mounted to the moving platen.

The unit can connect to the injection molding machine via a serial interface so that the WFC is transferring data to the press, including its status, flow rate and general alarm. Circuit designation and data transfer, are possible, and users can give different zones unique names. Circuit designation can also be recognized on Wittmann‘s B8 machine control.