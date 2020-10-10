Process Heating/Cooling: Directly Cooled Pressurized Temperature Control Unit

Building off the 2019 release of the Tempro plus D M100 pressurized temperature control unit (TCU), Wittmann Battenfeld is introducing directly cooled, pressurized TCUs, including its first directly cooled dual-circuit unit. As part of a virtual roll out of products it would have launched at the cancelled Fakuma event, Wittmann Battenfeld introduced the directly cooled Tempro plus D M120 in single- and dual-circuit versions. The company said the product launch was based on market research that revealed strong interest in a directly cooled pressurized unit of the same size as the Tempro plus D M100.
Wittmann Battenfeld has added single- and dual-circuit directly cooled temperature controllers to its line of pressurized TCUs.
Providing two independent temperature control circuits, the Tempro plus D M120 features a durable piston cooling valve to endure the high wear demands of direct cooling. The company says this valve can withstand the high number of switching cycles with less maintenance, providing longer service life than a conventional membrane cooling valve.
As standard, the Tempro plus D M120 supplies direct cooling capacity of 80 kW with an Delta T of 75C. In addition to the standard 9-kW heating capacity, models with capacities of 12 or 16 kW are also available. Wittmann notes that it only uses stainless steel pumps with wear-free magnetic couplings, which cover a range of maximum flow rates from 40 to 90 l/min. A frequency-controlled pump with 1.1 kW, 50 l/min, and 9 bar is also available.
Wittmann notes that the advantage of a frequency-controlled pump installed in the directly cooled Tempro model is flexibility in control parameters, with a choice of operations being dictated by motor speed, pressure or flow rate. The new Tempro comes with a Wittmann 4.0 interface as standard, enabling integration of the TCU into the work cell’s control system.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Measuring the Magic Of Turbulent-Flow Mold Cooling
For decades molding experts have talked about the importance of achieving turbulent flow in mold-cooling circuits. But what is it about turbulence that makes it so important? What can be measured and demonstrated to have some tangible value to molders? Several months ago, the author’s firm began looking for answers.
-
Thermal Cycling of Injection Molds Boosts Surface Quality
In the injection molding process, tool temperature is an important factor in achieving high-quality parts.
-
Hot/Cold Thermal Cycling of Injection Molds Heats Up
Injection molders are warming up to the idea of cycling their tool surface temperature during the molding cycle rather than keeping it constant.