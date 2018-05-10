Processing Plastics (On-Site!) At NPE

Related Topics:
Be sure to check out the recycling machinery in action during the show as this is the first year materials will be processed right here on-site at the OCCC. A team from Commercial Plastics Recycling (CPR) is collecting the plastic scrap from participating exhibitors throughout the duration of NPE while Weima America has set up a two-stage shredding system, a Weima WLK 15 single-shaft shredder and a granulator, in the outdoor Westwood parking lot.
Keep an eye out on the official NPE mobile app that is informing attendees when the shredding is happening during the show.
NPE2018 Exhibitor
WEIMA America
Booth: W5489, W5589
