Processing Plastics (On-Site!) At NPE

Heather Caliendo
New Product Post: 5/10/2018

Be sure to check out the recycling machinery in action during the show as this is the first year materials will be processed right here on-site at the OCCC. A team from Commercial Plastics Recycling (CPR) is collecting the plastic scrap from participating exhibitors throughout the duration of NPE while Weima America has set up a two-stage shredding system, a Weima WLK 15 single-shaft shredder and a granulator, in the outdoor Westwood parking lot.

Keep an eye out on the official NPE mobile app that is informing attendees when the shredding is happening during the show.

