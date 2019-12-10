Range of High-Performance Cable Compounds Launched

The increasing demands on power and telecommunications infrastructure led international polymer compounding group, Hexpol TPE (U.S. office in Sandusky, Ohio) to develop a new range of compounds for cable sheathing applications. Said to meet the highest levels of durability, performance and human safety, the Dryflex Cable range includes grades based on different polymer chemistries, including EVA, TPE and TPV technologies. This reportedly brings one of the widest ranges of properties and customization possibilities to the market and gives cable manufacturers the flexibility to select the best solution for their application, according to the company.

The Dryflex Cable range includes Low Smoke Halogen Free (LSHF) or Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH) flame retardant compounds. They are designed to offer enhanced flame retardant properties with low smoke and low toxicity. The compounds are RoHS, SVHC and REACH compliant and halogen-free according to IEC 60754 Part 1/2. Said Mark Clayton, managing director at Hexpol TPE’s UK site, “The challenge we set ourselves was to develop materials that exceed global standards for reliability and durability, combined with the lowest toxicity and smoke levels for human safety. With our new grades we offer market leading performance with high levels of customisation and easy processing”.

One example compound for low voltage power or data cable applications is Dryflex Cable 52180 N. Another is Dryflex Cable 51898 N which was developed for demanding applications requiring increased thermal and fluid resistance. As with PVC, Dryflex Cable compounds can be processed using standard extrusion equipment. Compounds are available ready to use, with no post vulcanization required, helping to minimise steps and improve productivity. The compounds are fully recyclable and any production waste can be reprocessed.

The Dryflex Cable compounds boast added security in areas of high human occupancy, where people need to be evacuated quickly and safely. They can also be used in restricted areas containing expensive or sensitive equipment. These could include high-rise buildings, hospitals, airport, train and transport hubs, communication exchanges, data centres, shopping centres, power generation facilities and offshore platforms. These compounds reportedly offer excellent thermomechanical properties making them suitable for both telecommunication and electric cables. Typical applications include low voltage, data, insulation, jacketing and bedding.