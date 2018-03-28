Rapid Heat/Cool Molding with Induction Heating Achieves ‘High Definition’ Mold-Surface Replication

Roctool is demonstrating “High-Definition” plastics mold-surface replication (HD Plastics) using “Heat & Cool” technology with fast-acting induction heating. The scope of what can be achieved is evident at KraussMaffei’s booth, where this technique is used in a 16-cavity tool that produces plaques with 16 different surface qualities—glossy, matte, hologram, etc.—in a single shot.

Milacron is using Roctool’s technology to achieve a Class-A surface on a MuCell foamed part.

And in its own booth, Roctool is molding an “impossibly” complex 3D housing with very high surface quality.