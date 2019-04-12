Reconfigurable Conveyor Adds Cable E-Stop Option

Paired with the traditional mushroom button e-stop, the new cable style e-stop from Dynamic Conveyor Corp. allows operators to quickly stop the conveyor from running in an emergency situation. The cable style e-stop offers protection along the conveyor’s entire length. In an emergency, an operator can push or pull anywhere along the cable to stop the conveyor from running. The cable can be installed on one or both sides of the conveyor, and it is suitable for DynaCon conveyors including Z, flat and angle conveyors. The new cable style e-stop can also be retrofitted to existing lines.