Recycling: Cloud-Based Data Platform for Sorting Equipment Users

Tomra Sorting Recycling will highlight its cloud-based data platform, Tomra Insight at K2019. Targeting sorting-equipment users, this data turns sorting machines into connected devices that generate process data.

The new platform collects this data in the cloud and turns it into actionable information accessible through a web interface. The secure cloud-based data transmission and storage package, respecting all privacy requirements, is provided in partnership with the cloud computing service, Microsoft Azure. The monitoring and reporting functions of this new on-demand platform will complement, not replace, existing process control systems, the company stated.

Tomra Insight provides near-real-time data that is accessed via a secure connection and interface on desktops as well as on mobile devices. This provides machine users the ability to remotely analyze performance metrics and proactively manage machines for performance optimization and preventive maintenance.

By providing digital metrics such as throughput, material and size distribution, acceptance and rejection rates, and more, Tomra Insight is said to give equipment operators the operating data necessary to optimize sorting performance. This information can reportedly help reduce machine downtime, optimize machine settings, maximize throughput, sort to target quality, improve the efficiency of machine operators and internal service personnel and reduce operating costs. Through personal reports and alerts, Insight provides data analytics to help manage proactive and condition-based maintenance, parts ordering and servicing.