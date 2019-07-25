Recycling: Cloud-Based Data Platform for Sorting Equipment Users

Staff Report
Tomra Sorting Recycling will highlight its cloud-based data platform, Tomra Insight at K2019. Targeting sorting-equipment users, this data turns sorting machines into connected devices that generate process data.
The new platform collects this data in the cloud and turns it into actionable information accessible through a web interface. The secure cloud-based data transmission and storage package, respecting all privacy requirements, is provided in partnership with the cloud computing service, Microsoft Azure. The monitoring and reporting functions of this new on-demand platform will complement, not replace, existing process control systems, the company stated.
Tomra Insight provides near-real-time data that is accessed via a secure connection and interface on desktops as well as on mobile devices. This provides machine users the ability to remotely analyze performance metrics and proactively manage machines for performance optimization and preventive maintenance.
By providing digital metrics such as throughput, material and size distribution, acceptance and rejection rates, and more, Tomra Insight is said to give equipment operators the operating data necessary to optimize sorting performance. This information can reportedly help reduce machine downtime, optimize machine settings, maximize throughput, sort to target quality, improve the efficiency of machine operators and internal service personnel and reduce operating costs. Through personal reports and alerts, Insight provides data analytics to help manage proactive and condition-based maintenance, parts ordering and servicing.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Clean and Upgrade Recycled PET
Two recently developed technologies are said to make high-quality PET recycling more economical.
-
Eliminate Dust, Fines and Longs For Better Regrind Quality
Considering the high cost of resin and heightened concerns for product quality, it is surprising that so little attention is given to the impact of regrind quality on plastics processing.
-
Laser Welding Comes of Age
Laser welding is gaining acceptance as a specialized method for joining plastic parts that are sensitive (e.g., contain circuit boards), involve complex geometries, or have strict cleanliness requirements (medical devices). So far, most of this activity has taken place in Europe.