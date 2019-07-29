  • PT Youtube
7/29/2019

Recycling: Friction Washer, Bottle-to-Bottle Packaging Application

Amut is presenting plenty of new recycling technology at K2019. 

At K2019, Amut Group will display showcase a line concept for a bottle-to-packaging applications developed in collaboration with Erema. The extrusion line is designed to process 100% post-consumer PET bottle flakes into single- layer thermoformed sheet certified for food-grade applications. The line has a net width from 1000 to 2000 mm. Though configured with one layer, it can be furnished in three to five layers on request. The line can produce sheet at thickness from 0.15 to 2 mm at outputs to 4409 lb/hr.

At the show, the extrusion line will be teamed with Amut’s ACF820 thermoformer, equipped with a 4-cavity mold producing a dinnerware set composed of a charger plate and a soup plate.

Amut will also promote its partnership with Ecoplasteam, an Italian company, for POAL (PE and aluminum, commonly called Tetrapack) waste recovery. POAL, coming from the paper mill after being sorted from cellulose, is washed and pelletized into Ecoallene material. The entire treatment process is completed with Amut equipment. Ecoallene pellets are suitable to be extruded and thermoformed, or processed by injection molding as well.

