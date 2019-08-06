Recycling: Large Single-Shaft Shredders for Bulky, Tear-Resistant Objects

At K 2019, Weima will present two large single-shaft shredders. Both machines can be used either as a stand-alone solution or as part of a production line. The WKS 1800 and WLK 1500 shred not only bulky objects, but also tear-resistant fibers and film to a homogeneous size.

The WKS 1800 single-shaft shredder is equipped with a sturdy hydraulic drive, where stopping, starting and reversing the rotor is possible at any time. The company claims that its simple structure and fast reactions make it resistant to practically any kind of impurity. High torques, even with low power input, reportedly make this drive energy-efficient with lower operating costs.

Instead of a horizontal ram, the WKS Series has a swing-ram system guided on rolls. That makes the shredder very compact and allows a more aggressive material in-feed. Due to the low feeding point at a height of about 2.20 m (about 7.1 ft), the WKS can be charged by conveyor belt, forklift truck or by hand. The WKS 1800 features a rotor diam. of about 500 mm.

The WLK 1500 features new safety features for universal operation. New at the K 2019 is the modified Weima WAP gearbox. Its safety clutch located in the sensor-monitored belt pulley is said to protect the shredder even better from impurities and major damage. Automatic stopping is possible at any time. If needed to shred thin film, clogging is prevented by the segmented floor guide and the guidance of the ram that presses the material to be shredded against the rotating rotor. The hydraulically lowered swivel screen basket installed as standard improves accessibility and simplifies maintenance work.

In addition, all WLK shredders have a Pipespacer hopper that prevents material bridging. The WLK Series shredders can be fitted with either the universal V-rotor or the F-rotor developed specially for film and fibers. In addition, a vautid wear protection coating is available as an option for particularly abrasive materials. Both rotor variants have a diameter of about 370 mm.