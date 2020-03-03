Recycling: New PE Grades Made With a Blend of Recycled Material

Ineos Olefins & Polymers and Forever Plast SpA, a polymer recycling technologies operator in Italy, have developed a range of new polyethylene grades made with 50% recycled bottle caps diverted from waste. Ineos claims that this range mirrors virgin grades and works with injection molding and compression molding machines.

The new Recycl-IN products is made with post-consumer resin (PCR) from used bottle caps and carefully blends them with highly-engineered virgin polymer to create new high-quality caps.

In October 2019, Ineos introduced the Recycl-IN range of compounding recycled plastics to meet consumer demands for an increase in the use of recycled materials, and retain the properties and high performance specification needed by converters and brand owners. The range covered rigid and flexible products for use in non-food contact applications. With this new announcement, Ineos is expanding its range of Recycl-IN polymers into the PE non-food caps market.

Over the next five years, an estimated 6.5 billion bottle caps will be diverted from the waste stream to be recycled as a result of this new line.

