Recycling: New Regeneration Lines to Recover Highly Contaminated Materials

Gamma Meccanica of Italy will showcase a new series of its Tandem regeneration lines at K2019. The GM90 Tandem is an intermediate model of Tandem series developed to recover heavily printed, contaminated and high humidity plastic materials.

The GM90 Tandem is composed of the Compac unit equipped with Ecotronic system that optimizes the speed of the cutter-compactor to maintain the requested temperature without the use of water; a primary 90-mm extruder; a secondary 105-mm extruder with water-cooled motors and the TDA 4.0 water ring cutting system. The company says that an “extremely effective” degassing system allows the removal of moisture from the melt guaranteeing the results 10 times greater than other systems. On request, the line can be equipped with different screen changers based on specific needs of the customer and the type of material to be recycled.

The production capacity of the Tandem line is between 550 and 1100 lb/hr, depending on the type of material to be recycled and processing conditions. After the show, this line will be installed in the new lab center that Gamma is setting up to test the materials supplied by customers and to verify the quality of the processes. The new laboratory will have two lines in operation: the G90 Tandem line for testing of materials difficult to recycle and a GM90 Compac line with a feeding screw for less contaminated materials coming from industrial waste. For materials that have high fluidity such as PET or nylon, the tests will be carried out with the new TI 2.3 Underwater Pelletizer that Gamma Meccanica has recently relaunched.