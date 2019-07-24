Recycling: New Technology for In-house Scrap Reclaim

Erema is featuring new technology focused on in-house scrap recycling at K2019. New products include the Intarema ZeroWaste Pro system, billed as a compact solution tailored to the requirements of recycling production waste. The optimized design of the machine makes integration into the existing process chain reportedly even easier and enables shorter delivery times for customers, the company stated. This system is designed for inhouse recycling of flexible packaging scrap composed of multiple materials, PE/PET, PE/PP, for up to 1764-1984 lb/hr.

Pure Loop, an Erema Group subsidiary providing shredder/extruder technology, will display the new ISEC evo series, which is a shredder/extruder combination for in-house scrap reclaim, as a supplement to its existing product range. The high-volume model runs at output rates ranging from 3306-3748 lb/hr, while the mid-volume model is rated at 882 lb/hr.

Erema will also introduce BluPort, a newly developed web portal for customers to communicate with Erema. Key features include ordering spare parts online; 40 new maintenance training videos; dashboard app called My Recycing Plant to monitor machine performance; ROI calculations; and more apps to follow at what Erema calls “frequent” intervals.