Recycling: Next-Generation Shredder Series, New Hot-Wash System

At K2019 in Dusseldorf in October, German machine builder Lindner will show turnkey shredding and washing systems solutions that it says meet the uptick in demand for higher-quality recyclate for extrusion. Its Micromat shredder series features an overhauled cutter. Also on display with be a new hot-wash system.

Lindner says its display at K2019 will reflect it efforts to find the ideal combination of shredding, washing, sorting and drying components. The company has implemented NIR (near-infrared) sorting technology as part of a product range that it says is “brimming with well-engineered, high-quality components for optimum output.”

Lindner and its subsidiary Lindner WashTech, will showcase its equipment both on the showfloor and outside between halls. Outside, Lindner’s system solution—consisting of a shredder and a mechanical dryer—will be on display.