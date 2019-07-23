Recycling: Next-Generation Shredder Series, New Hot-Wash System

At K2019 in Dusseldorf in October, German machine builder Lindner will show turnkey shredding and washing systems solutions that it says meet the uptick in demand for higher-quality recyclate for extrusion. Its Micromat shredder series features an overhauled cutter. Also on display with be a new hot-wash system.
Lindner says its display at K2019 will reflect it efforts to find the ideal combination of shredding, washing, sorting and drying components. The company has implemented NIR (near-infrared) sorting technology as part of a product range that it says is “brimming with well-engineered, high-quality components for optimum output.”
Lindner and its subsidiary Lindner WashTech, will showcase its equipment both on the showfloor and outside between halls. Outside, Lindner’s system solution—consisting of a shredder and a mechanical dryer—will be on display.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Four Ways to Fight Sky-High Resin Prices
There are lots of ways to economize on resin costs, but here are four that you may have overlooked: negotiating smarter resin contracts, buying “futures,” using recycled resins, and more efficient purging aids. The main idea is to give yourself more choices, no matter what direction resin prices go.
-
Laser Welding Comes of Age
Laser welding is gaining acceptance as a specialized method for joining plastic parts that are sensitive (e.g., contain circuit boards), involve complex geometries, or have strict cleanliness requirements (medical devices). So far, most of this activity has taken place in Europe.
-
How Much Regrind Can You Handle?
Most extrusion operations generate scrap, and in the case of sheet for thermoforming it can exceed 70% of total output.