Redesigned Thermoforming System Boosts Productivity

What is said to be one of the most powerful thermoforming systems currently available is the fourth generation RDM 76K automatic roll-fed machine with PH 76 handling, and downstream automation including sleeving and case packing systems from Illig (U.S. office in Indianapolis, Ind.)

The completely redesigned double-servo drive of this production system reportedly ensures shorter movement times and thus faster cycle speeds up to 42 cpm. Deep-draw parts (up to 255mm/10 in) such as stadium cups can be produced thanks to improved plug drive technology. By using a center support for the lower machine table, Illig reportedly has increased the closing force by 50% to 900 kN. As a result, the available cutting length is also increased by up to 50%, allowing a wider range of parts to be produced.

In this fourth generation system, Illig also improved the material handling system. The electronic parallelism setting of upper and lower table reduces process setting times which adds to higher availability. The integrated tool block change system reportedly reduces tooling times to less than one hour. Even with an extended oven, the total length of the line is reduced compared to the previous series, due to the integration of the newly-designed PH 76 product handling device which allows direct interlinkage with different end packaging solutions.

According to Illig, production and energy-related improvements with this fourth generation RDM 76Kb are impressive. Compared to previous generations, the company has found that the RDM76Kb uses 33% less energy and reduces scrap rates by almost 5%.

To meet the increasing consumer and legislative pressures on the packaging sector to reduce its environmental impact, innovative responses are resulting in smaller carbon footprints through reduced energy consumption, scrap reduction, and increased use of recycled and bio-based materials. For thermoformed parts, key design and process considerations include light-weighting and improved nesting while retaining structural integrity, according to Illig which sees its technology as addressing those issues.