Resin Drying: Natural Gas Powered Process Heaters Offer Energy Savings

Conair’s GasTrac process air heaters are available in three sizes—350,000, 500,000 and 700,000 BTU/hr input—and can be paired with Conair Carousel Plus central drying systems or as a retrofit to electrically heated dryers.
Upgrades to the heaters include a new 4-inch color touchscreen HMI that is linked to an advanced control system enabling users to operate and monitor both burner and process controls without opening the GasTrac enclosure. The control displays operating, alarm and warning information in plain text, eliminating the need for error-code lookups.
By replacing electricity with natural gas as a power source for heating of dehumidfying dryer air, Conair’s GasTrac promises energy cost savings.
Conair notes that when GasTrac units provide process heat for its Carousel Plus central dryers, the new control package makes integration seamless. Once connected, the GasTrac heater can be controlled locally through the integrated HMI; through the HMI on the dryer; or remotely using Conair’s SmartServices cloud-based monitoring and control system. With any of these, users can control drying temperatures; watch energy usage or trend data; set automatic starts and stops; monitor alarms; or manage equipment maintenance information.
The GasTrac heaters are built around a ceramic gas burner with a variable frequency blower drive for precision regulation of combustion air flow, which minimizes emissions and reportedly boosts fuel efficiency above 85%. A stainless-steel heat exchanger isolates process air flow from combustion gases for continuous, contamination-free flow of drying air. Conair says GasTrac process heaters meet or exceed industry requirements, including UL, AGA, CGA, FM, NFPA, and IAS.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Infrared Crystallizes and Dries PET Faster and with Less Energy
In the search for ways to dry hygroscopic resins faster and more efficiently, infrared energy is an approach that many dryer makers find intriguing and potentially promising.
-
Injection Molding Biopolymers: How to Process Renewable Resins
U.S. injection molders are still pretty green when it comes to processing the new crop of renewably sourced biopolymers. These biologically derived polymers made from PLA, PHA and starch-based resins are attracting growing market interest as materials with no ties to petrochemical-based thermoplastics.
-
Now You Can Measure Pellet Moisture In the Hopper, in Real Time
Take the guesswork out of drying with new technology.