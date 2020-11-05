Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Blow Molding | 1 MINUTE READ

Reusable Insultation Blanket for Processing Machinery

Can be used on any style extruder, as well as extruder barrels, heads and injection and blow molding machines.  

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Designed to cut down on energy, retain radiant heat and boost safety, the model MT850SSi thermal blanket from Shannon Global Energy Solutions can be used on any style extruder, as well as extruder barrels, heads and injection and blow molding machines.

The thermal blankets are removable and reusable, so maintenance workers and equipment operators can easily install and reinstall them after removing them from a component to adjust or service processing machinery machinery. Shannon’s latest design creates a thermal barrier and doubles as a safety feature for employees, while achieving thermal efficiency with a maximum thermal capacity of 850 F.

All of Shannon’s reusable thermal insulation blankets come with an ID tag to describe location and the component to which each belongs. Shannon also includes a hot-surface label to warn operators of high temperature. Shannon stores its insulation blanket production drawings on a CAD drawing system, so processors can reorder blankets or request replacement parts for up to 10 years.

 

Related Topics

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry