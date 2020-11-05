Reusable Insultation Blanket for Processing Machinery

Designed to cut down on energy, retain radiant heat and boost safety, the model MT850SSi thermal blanket from Shannon Global Energy Solutions can be used on any style extruder, as well as extruder barrels, heads and injection and blow molding machines.

The thermal blankets are removable and reusable, so maintenance workers and equipment operators can easily install and reinstall them after removing them from a component to adjust or service processing machinery machinery. Shannon’s latest design creates a thermal barrier and doubles as a safety feature for employees, while achieving thermal efficiency with a maximum thermal capacity of 850 F.

All of Shannon’s reusable thermal insulation blankets come with an ID tag to describe location and the component to which each belongs. Shannon also includes a hot-surface label to warn operators of high temperature. Shannon stores its insulation blanket production drawings on a CAD drawing system, so processors can reorder blankets or request replacement parts for up to 10 years.