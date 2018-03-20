Router Offers 4G Cellular Technology

Related Suppliers KEB America Inc.

KEB America Inc. has released the latest version of its C6 Router, now with 4G cellular technology. The C6 Router M1 and M2 cellular versions, which were previously capable of using 2G/3G/3G connections, can now remotely apply 4G GSM networks.

The cellular version of KEB’s C6 router contains EDGE/HSPA quad-band technology that is capable of 5.76 Mbps up and 14.4 Mbps down. The router has one SMAStecker plug for an auxiliary diversity antenna, which is also available from KEB America, and one push-push type mini socket for a SIM card. It can be used on any GSM network, in any country.

The C6 Router M1 and M2 cellular versions are reliable tools for secure, remote PLC maintenance and commissioning with data-logging capabilities, especially in hard-to-reach locations. Logged data can be easily pushed to cloud-based services, and from there machine builders and systems integrators can perform analytics, create dashboards, and measure critical KPIs, without making costly or potentially dangerous trips to an installation site. They are also available in an extended-temperature version that has an operating temperature range of -20 to 50° C (-4 to 155 F). All versions of the C6 Router are made of rugged, industrial materials with no fans or moving parts. They have a protection grade of IP20 and CE and cULus approvals.