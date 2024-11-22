SABIC Polycarbonate Copolymers Resistant to Chemical Exposure
Specialty materials for mobility, electronics, industrial and infrastructure markets.
SABIC has introduced LNP Elcres CXL polycarbonate (PC) copolymer resins, featuring chemical resistance. According to the company, these specialty materials are well suited to help customers in the mobility, electronics, industrial and infrastructure markets address increased exposure to harsh chemicals that can cause environmental stress cracking and premature failure. In addition to providing high chemical resistance, LNP Elcres CXL copolymer resins can enhance part durability and reliability with low-temperature impact resistance and weatherability.
SABIC’s internal testing revealed that LNP Elcres CXL copolymer resins are highly resistant to diverse chemicals found in the mobility, industrial, infrastructure and electronics sectors. Representative mobility and infrastructure chemicals were tested. They included gasoline, antifreeze, caustic soda (5% solution) and a number of related chemicals. For industrial applications, testing against typical chemical exposures included tar remover, brake fluid and many other substances. In cases where consumers interact with mobility, industrial and infrastructure devices, LNP Elcres CXL copolymer resins can offer improved chemical resistance to the components found in hand creams, sunscreens, insect repellents, cleaning solutions and hand sanitizers.
SABIC says its new PC resins are suited to electronics and mobility markets. Source: SABIC
The new SABIC CXL portfolio offers a wide range of products, including opaque and transparent non-flame retardant (FR) grades, opaque, thin-wall FR grades and glass-reinforced options. These materials also deliver nonbrominated/nonchlorinated FR at thin gauges, low-temperature ductility (down to -60°C), high flow for easy processing and good colorability to meet aesthetic requirements. They can meet both ultraviolet (UV) and water immersion requirements (f1 rating) for outdoor suitability under UL 746 C.
To help provide a path toward carbon neutrality, SABIC offers ISCC Plus-certified bio-renewable versions of the new materials, supplied under the LNP Elcrin CXL brand. They use bio-based alternative feedstocks with a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional feedstocks. These bio-based grades can reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions compared to traditional materials, while delivering the same performance. These grades are new additions to the company’s Trucircle program.
