Sanitary Ribbon Blender with Bag-Unloading Station

A new design on custom blending systems from Ross allows an operator to safely empty bags of powder through a bar grating while a contiguous vibrating tray assembly catches foreign debris and off-spec ingredients. The custom cover arrangement is now available on all ribbon blenders. The Model 42N-18SS (photo) utilizes safety-limit switches that prevent operation of the agitator if any access ports are open or if the grating is removed.

All interior and exterior surfaces are stainless steel, polished to 150-grit sanitary finish. The blender also features a sanitary 4-in. spherical disc discharge valve with pneumatic actuator. Ross supplies UL-listed operator controls in a NEMA 4X stainless steel enclosure with 3R fan shrouds, variable frequency drive, digital speed and amperage readouts, dial-type potentiometer, cycle timer and E-Stop.