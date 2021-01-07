Sanitary Ribbon Blender with Bag-Unloading Station
Unit utilizes safety-limit switches that prevent operation of the agitator if any access ports are open or if the grating is removed.
A new design on custom blending systems from Ross allows an operator to safely empty bags of powder through a bar grating while a contiguous vibrating tray assembly catches foreign debris and off-spec ingredients. The custom cover arrangement is now available on all ribbon blenders. The Model 42N-18SS (photo) utilizes safety-limit switches that prevent operation of the agitator if any access ports are open or if the grating is removed.
All interior and exterior surfaces are stainless steel, polished to 150-grit sanitary finish. The blender also features a sanitary 4-in. spherical disc discharge valve with pneumatic actuator. Ross supplies UL-listed operator controls in a NEMA 4X stainless steel enclosure with 3R fan shrouds, variable frequency drive, digital speed and amperage readouts, dial-type potentiometer, cycle timer and E-Stop.
RELATED CONTENT
-
How to Troubleshoot Your Feeder to Achieve Optimal Performance
Even the tiniest improvements in compounding feeder accuracy can improve profits. Here’s how to keep your feeding system in the pink.
-
10 Things to Know When Specifying Vacuum Conveying Systems for Powders
The priority is to maximize movement of powders while minimizing dust exposure.
-
Putting Blender Accuracy To the Test
When you look at competing claims for gravimetric batch blenders, the issue is accuracy. Virtually all makers of the equipment claim similar accuracy, but the numbers appear to mean different things to different people. You need to know what counts for you and how to test accuracy with your own resin and regrind.