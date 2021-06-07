Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Automation | 1 MINUTE READ

SCARA Robot Line Expanded

FANUC America says the newest additions increase reach and payload options for assembly, packaging, pick-and-place, and inspection processes.

FANUC America (Rochester Hills, Mich.) has expanded its line of 4-axis SCARA robots to now include the SR-3iA, SR-6iA, SR-12iA, and new SR-20iA models with 3-, 6-, 12- and 20-kg payload capacities and a reach range from 400-1100 mm.

Fanuc says the small SR-3iA and SR-6iA SCARAs have a compact footprint, with 3-axis models available for the SR-3iA/H and SR-6iA/H. The higher-payload SR-12iA and SR-20iA have a large vertical stroke, options for operating in harsh conditions and internal cable routing, reducing potential interference.

The six models available include the SR-3iA (4-axis/400-mm reach), SR-3iA/H (3-axis/400-mm reach), SR-6iA (4-axis/650-mm reach), SR-6iA/H (3-axis/650-mm reach), SR-12iA (4-axis/900-mm reach), and the SR-20iA (4-axis/1100-mm reach).

FANUC SCARA robot

FANUC’s expanded line of SCARA robots includes six models.

