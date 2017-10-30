Screw/Barrel/Valve Package For High Glass Loadings

Related Topics: Injection Molding

Related Suppliers Nordson Corp.

Nordson Corp., New Castle, Pa., introduced a three-part plasticating package for injection molding at last month’s Fakuma show in Germany. This Xaloy system is aimed at molding compounds with high glass-fiber loadings (up to 60%). It includes an Xaloy Pulsar mixing screw with wave-style root geometry to provide complete mixing with low shear to minimize glass-fiber breakage. An Xaloy X-8000 coating (nickel alloy with tungsten carbide) is applied to the screw to provide high resistance to abrasion and corrosion.

Second, an Xaloy X-800 barrel inlay provides a barrel liner that stands up to abrasive glass fiber and is compatible with the X-8000 screw coating. Third, an application-specific nonreturn valve is designed for the viscosity and flow properties of highly filled compounds.