Self-Contained Portable Air-Cooled Chiller Line Launched

Frigel has introduced the eight-model MRS air-cooled portable chillers line, providing chilling capacities from 3.5 to 15.5 tons. The MRS chillers have an operating temperature range from 23 F to 77 F. Designed for both indoor and outdoor applications, the MRS can be used in maximum ambient temperatures from 113 F to 122 F.

The chillers use brushless fans with speed control to prevent them from shutting down in cold temperatures. For processors in cold weather environments, this means the chillers can be installed outdoors, freeing up shop floor space.

The MRS’s condenser design allows quieter operation with decibel (A) ratings of 48 to 58. Frigel says the use of flat tubes and small channels for refrigerant flow allow the chillers to use less refrigerant and reduce fan operating costs. Frigel notes that since the condenser sections are isolated, they can be pressure washed without shutdown. Non-ferrous water-contact surfaces and stainless steel brazed plate evaporators and pumps with stainless steel coolant contact surfaces are standard. Featuring a modular design, processors can expand their MRS chillers, altering cooling capabilities as their needs change to create a centralized chilling system.

